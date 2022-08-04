Wall Street Pummels R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) After Recent Earnings Report

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) went up by 0.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.86. The company’s stock price has collected 10.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/10/22 that Zynga, Lululemon, Virgin Orbit, Tilray: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ :RCM) Right Now?

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 79.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RCM is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for R1 RCM Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.56, which is $3.97 above the current price. RCM currently public float of 272.05M and currently shorts hold a 2.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RCM was 1.25M shares.

RCM’s Market Performance

RCM stocks went up by 10.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.92% and a quarterly performance of 15.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.23% for R1 RCM Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.84% for RCM stocks with a simple moving average of 11.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for RCM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RCM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $33 based on the research report published on August 01st of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCM reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for RCM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 29th, 2022.

RCM Trading at 19.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares surge +16.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCM rose by +10.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.75. In addition, R1 RCM Inc. saw 3.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCM starting from MANDL ALEX, who sale 140,829 shares at the price of $25.40 back on Nov 18. After this action, MANDL ALEX now owns 93,871 shares of R1 RCM Inc., valued at $3,577,197 using the latest closing price.

MANDL ALEX, the Director of R1 RCM Inc., sale 34,171 shares at $25.60 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that MANDL ALEX is holding 234,700 shares at $874,641 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.45 for the present operating margin

+20.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for R1 RCM Inc. stands at +6.59. Equity return is now at value 29.40, with 7.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.