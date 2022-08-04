Wall Street Pummels Bunge Limited (BG) After Recent Earnings Report

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) went up by 2.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $128.40. The company’s stock price has collected 3.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/27/22 that Grain Traders’ Profits Rise as Ukraine War Tightens Global Food Supply

Is It Worth Investing in Bunge Limited (NYSE :BG) Right Now?

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BG is at 0.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Bunge Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $129.20, which is $34.15 above the current price. BG currently public float of 150.70M and currently shorts hold a 2.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BG was 1.58M shares.

BG’s Market Performance

BG stocks went up by 3.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.73% and a quarterly performance of -18.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.92% for Bunge Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.74% for BG stocks with a simple moving average of -5.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $106 based on the research report published on July 07th of the current year 2022.

Monness Crespi & Hardt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BG reach a price target of $130. The rating they have provided for BG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 06th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to BG, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on June 30th of the current year.

BG Trading at -3.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +10.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BG rose by +3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.35. In addition, Bunge Limited saw 1.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BG starting from Simmons Jerry Matthews JR, who sale 44,666 shares at the price of $114.98 back on May 02. After this action, Simmons Jerry Matthews JR now owns 33,654 shares of Bunge Limited, valued at $5,135,487 using the latest closing price.

Dimopoulos Christos, the Co-President, Agribusiness of Bunge Limited, sale 16,000 shares at $108.24 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that Dimopoulos Christos is holding 42,950 shares at $1,731,846 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.55 for the present operating margin

+8.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bunge Limited stands at +3.51. Equity return is now at value 22.70, with 6.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.