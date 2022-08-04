Wall Street Pummels Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) After Recent Earnings Report

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) went up by 6.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.50. The company’s stock price has collected 2.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/28/22 that Moderna Faces Patent Lawsuit on Covid-19 Vaccine

Is It Worth Investing in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ :ABUS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABUS is at 2.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.50, which is $4.04 above the current price. ABUS currently public float of 108.41M and currently shorts hold a 4.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABUS was 1.02M shares.

ABUS’s Market Performance

ABUS stocks went up by 2.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.58% and a quarterly performance of 1.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.49% for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.89% for ABUS stocks with a simple moving average of -19.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABUS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ABUS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABUS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $5 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABUS reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for ABUS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 25th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ABUS, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

ABUS Trading at -3.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.73%, as shares sank -12.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABUS rose by +2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.49. In addition, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation saw -36.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABUS starting from Sofia Michael J., who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $5.09 back on Dec 01. After this action, Sofia Michael J. now owns 1,303,403 shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, valued at $1,018,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-652.07 for the present operating margin

+84.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stands at -693.91. Equity return is now at value -135.60, with -45.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.32.