The Chart for Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) went down by -12.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.97. The company’s stock price has collected -0.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 05/14/22 that An inventory crunch is making life impossible for home buyers. Our interactive map can help you track the availability of houses for sale near you.

Is It Worth Investing in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE :OPAD) Right Now?

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Offerpad Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.92, which is $4.1 above the current price. OPAD currently public float of 203.84M and currently shorts hold a 4.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPAD was 1.32M shares.

OPAD’s Market Performance

OPAD stocks went down by -0.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.73% and a quarterly performance of -60.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.67% for Offerpad Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.02% for OPAD stocks with a simple moving average of -63.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPAD stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for OPAD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OPAD in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $10 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the current year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPAD reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for OPAD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 11th, 2022.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to OPAD, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on June 21st of the current year.

OPAD Trading at -41.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.50%, as shares sank -27.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPAD fell by -13.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.21. In addition, Offerpad Solutions Inc. saw -67.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPAD starting from DEGIORGIO KENNETH D, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $3.98 back on Mar 11. After this action, DEGIORGIO KENNETH D now owns 81,122 shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc., valued at $99,500 using the latest closing price.

OHARA RYAN, the Director of Offerpad Solutions Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $4.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that OHARA RYAN is holding 51,372 shares at $41,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.95 for the present operating margin

+10.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Offerpad Solutions Inc. stands at +0.31.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.