Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS)

The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS) went down by -5.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.25. The company’s stock price has collected -2.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE :TCS) Right Now?

The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TCS is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for The Container Store Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.67, which is $1.85 above the current price. TCS currently public float of 32.11M and currently shorts hold a 5.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TCS was 507.98K shares.

TCS’s Market Performance

TCS stocks went down by -2.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.20% and a quarterly performance of -11.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.25% for The Container Store Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.78% for TCS stocks with a simple moving average of -21.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCS stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for TCS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TCS in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $10 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TCS reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for TCS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 09th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to TCS, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on August 04th of the previous year.

TCS Trading at -0.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.33%, as shares surge +8.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCS fell by -2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.05. In addition, The Container Store Group Inc. saw -28.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCS starting from Malhotra Satish, who purchase 14,600 shares at the price of $6.83 back on Jun 16. After this action, Malhotra Satish now owns 466,801 shares of The Container Store Group Inc., valued at $99,651 using the latest closing price.

Malhotra Satish, the CEO & President of The Container Store Group Inc., purchase 24,355 shares at $8.17 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Malhotra Satish is holding 185,347 shares at $198,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.76 for the present operating margin

+55.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Container Store Group Inc. stands at +7.47. Equity return is now at value 20.40, with 7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.