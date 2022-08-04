Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) went down by -3.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.97. The company’s stock price has collected -0.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX :CPHI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPHI is at 0.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for China Pharma Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.50. CPHI currently public float of 25.18M and currently shorts hold a 0.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPHI was 253.63K shares.

CPHI’s Market Performance

CPHI stocks went down by -0.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.58% and a quarterly performance of -28.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.98% for China Pharma Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.33% for CPHI stocks with a simple moving average of -45.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPHI stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for CPHI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for CPHI in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $6 based on the research report published on January 08th of the previous year 2010.

CPHI Trading at -6.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.04%, as shares sank -3.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPHI fell by -0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2115. In addition, China Pharma Holdings Inc. saw -56.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CPHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.67 for the present operating margin

+3.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Pharma Holdings Inc. stands at -35.26. Equity return is now at value -59.20, with -17.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.