Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) went down by -5.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.00. The company’s stock price has collected -1.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :VRDN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRDN is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.11, which is $19.75 above the current price. VRDN currently public float of 18.72M and currently shorts hold a 14.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRDN was 343.79K shares.

VRDN’s Market Performance

VRDN stocks went down by -1.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.97% and a quarterly performance of 7.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.28% for Viridian Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.12% for VRDN stocks with a simple moving average of -19.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRDN stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for VRDN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRDN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $25 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2022.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRDN reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for VRDN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 18th, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to VRDN, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

VRDN Trading at 9.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.89%, as shares surge +20.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRDN fell by -1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.20. In addition, Viridian Therapeutics Inc. saw -32.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRDN starting from Violin Jonathan, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $12.20 back on Jun 01. After this action, Violin Jonathan now owns 480,905 shares of Viridian Therapeutics Inc., valued at $366,000 using the latest closing price.

Violin Jonathan, the Chief Executive Officer of Viridian Therapeutics Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $13.04 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Violin Jonathan is holding 510,905 shares at $391,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2690.79 for the present operating margin

+79.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viridian Therapeutics Inc. stands at -2680.16. Equity return is now at value -360.70, with -47.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.68.