Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX:IMO) went down by -3.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.89. The company’s stock price has collected -2.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/29/22 that Exxon to Sell Canadian Shale Gas Assets

Is It Worth Investing in Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX :IMO) Right Now?

Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX:IMO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 79.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IMO is at 1.50.

IMO currently public float of 164.62M and currently shorts hold a 2.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMO was 707.38K shares.

IMO’s Market Performance

IMO stocks went down by -2.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.27% and a quarterly performance of -16.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 59.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.76% for Imperial Oil Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.52% for IMO stocks with a simple moving average of 2.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMO

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMO reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for IMO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2022.

IMO Trading at -9.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares surge +4.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMO fell by -2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.28. In addition, Imperial Oil Limited saw 23.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.