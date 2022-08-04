Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF)

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) went up by 15.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.89. The company’s stock price has collected 27.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX :DXF) Right Now?

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.84. DXF currently public float of 3.92M and currently shorts hold a 4.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DXF was 93.75K shares.

DXF’s Market Performance

DXF stocks went up by 27.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.71% and a quarterly performance of 9.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.58% for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.57% for DXF stocks with a simple moving average of -29.82% for the last 200 days.

DXF Trading at 11.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.98%, as shares surge +20.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXF rose by +27.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4810. In addition, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited saw -47.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DXF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-518.91 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited stands at -498.29.