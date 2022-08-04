Is Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) a Keeper?

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) went up by 6.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.25. The company’s stock price has collected 9.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ :SMFL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Smart for Life Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SMFL currently public float of 19.18M and currently shorts hold a 5.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SMFL was 1.71M shares.

SMFL’s Market Performance

SMFL stocks went up by 9.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.11% and a quarterly performance of -40.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.79% for Smart for Life Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.32% for SMFL stocks with a simple moving average of -34.91% for the last 200 days.

SMFL Trading at 4.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.92%, as shares sank -1.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMFL rose by +9.72%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4743. In addition, Smart for Life Inc. saw -81.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMFL starting from Altbach Ronald S., who sale 888 shares at the price of $0.44 back on Jun 09. After this action, Altbach Ronald S. now owns 249,112 shares of Smart for Life Inc., valued at $394 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.09 for the present operating margin

+24.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smart for Life Inc. stands at -86.07. Equity return is now at value 891.40, with -147.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.