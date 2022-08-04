Is Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) a Keeper?

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) went up by 2.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $179.57. The company’s stock price has collected 5.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that DWAC, Virgin Galactic, Exxon Mobil, DraftKings: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE :A) Right Now?

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for A is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $146.13, which is $10.0 above the current price. A currently public float of 297.96M and currently shorts hold a 1.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of A was 1.72M shares.

A’s Market Performance

A stocks went up by 5.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.61% and a quarterly performance of 9.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.66% for Agilent Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.70% for A stocks with a simple moving average of -1.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of A

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for A stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for A by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for A in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $139 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see A reach a price target of $140, previously predicting the price at $175. The rating they have provided for A stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 08th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to A, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on April 25th of the current year.

A Trading at 9.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought A to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +11.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, A rose by +5.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.46. In addition, Agilent Technologies Inc. saw -15.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at A starting from MCDONNELL PADRAIG, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $118.62 back on Jun 30. After this action, MCDONNELL PADRAIG now owns 17,826 shares of Agilent Technologies Inc., valued at $118,625 using the latest closing price.

Thaysen Jacob, the Sr. Vice President of Agilent Technologies Inc., sale 5,879 shares at $127.43 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Thaysen Jacob is holding 88,737 shares at $749,179 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for A

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.63 for the present operating margin

+54.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agilent Technologies Inc. stands at +19.15. Equity return is now at value 24.50, with 12.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.