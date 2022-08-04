Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Winc Inc. (WBEV)

Winc Inc. (AMEX:WBEV) went up by 71.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.20. The company’s stock price has collected 63.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Winc Inc. (AMEX :WBEV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Winc Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.50, which is $4.34 above the current price. WBEV currently public float of 9.39M and currently shorts hold a 0.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WBEV was 21.63K shares.

WBEV’s Market Performance

WBEV stocks went up by 63.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 44.97% and a quarterly performance of -24.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 26.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.19% for Winc Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 58.88% for WBEV stocks with a simple moving average of -49.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBEV stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for WBEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WBEV in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $14 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2022.

WBEV Trading at 27.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.00%, as shares surge +50.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBEV rose by +63.64%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4000. In addition, Winc Inc. saw -58.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.