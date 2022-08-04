Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) went down by -5.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $438.63. The company’s stock price has collected -5.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/27/22 that Ulta Beauty’s Earnings Came In Strong and Management Is Upbeat

Is It Worth Investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ :ULTA) Right Now?

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ULTA is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Ulta Beauty Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $461.45, which is $84.8 above the current price. ULTA currently public float of 51.10M and currently shorts hold a 3.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ULTA was 861.54K shares.

ULTA’s Market Performance

ULTA stocks went down by -5.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.47% and a quarterly performance of -7.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.15% for Ulta Beauty Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.03% for ULTA stocks with a simple moving average of -3.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ULTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ULTA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ULTA by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ULTA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $485 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ULTA reach a price target of $475, previously predicting the price at $400. The rating they have provided for ULTA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 27th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to ULTA, setting the target price at $475 in the report published on December 03rd of the previous year.

ULTA Trading at -5.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares sank -2.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ULTA fell by -5.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $392.21. In addition, Ulta Beauty Inc. saw -9.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ULTA starting from MRKONIC GEORGE R JR, who sale 476 shares at the price of $391.84 back on Jun 13. After this action, MRKONIC GEORGE R JR now owns 2,393 shares of Ulta Beauty Inc., valued at $186,517 using the latest closing price.

Settersten Scott M, the Chief Financial Officer of Ulta Beauty Inc., sale 32,532 shares at $426.63 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Settersten Scott M is holding 14,037 shares at $13,879,016 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ULTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.49 for the present operating margin

+39.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ulta Beauty Inc. stands at +11.42. Equity return is now at value 60.80, with 21.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.