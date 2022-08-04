Is a Correction Looming Ahead for American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) went up by 59.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.42. The company’s stock price has collected 18.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :AREB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AREB is at 1.13.

The average price from analysts is $5.00. AREB currently public float of 4.07M and currently shorts hold a 1.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AREB was 1.18M shares.

AREB’s Market Performance

AREB stocks went up by 18.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.26% and a quarterly performance of -20.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 38.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 21.54% for American Rebel Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.75% for AREB stocks with a simple moving average of -64.64% for the last 200 days.

AREB Trading at 21.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AREB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 38.52%, as shares surge +33.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AREB rose by +18.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9493. In addition, American Rebel Holdings Inc. saw -82.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AREB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-335.56 for the present operating margin

+17.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Rebel Holdings Inc. stands at -618.04. Equity return is now at value 453.90, with -342.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.19.