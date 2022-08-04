Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS)

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) went up by 89.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.75. The company’s stock price has collected 134.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ :HSCS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Heart Test Laboratories Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

HSCS currently public float of 5.32M and currently shorts hold a 0.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HSCS was 251.34K shares.

HSCS’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 69.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 25.45% for Heart Test Laboratories Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 126.27% for HSCS stocks with a simple moving average of 101.07% for the last 200 days.

HSCS Trading at 101.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 69.50%, as shares surge +89.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSCS rose by +134.29%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5300. In addition, Heart Test Laboratories Inc. saw 92.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HSCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10030.18 for the present operating margin

-72.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Heart Test Laboratories Inc. stands at -9577.29.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.