Here’s Our Rant About Energous Corporation (WATT)

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) went up by 9.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.78. The company’s stock price has collected 31.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ :WATT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WATT is at 2.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Energous Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.25, which is $0.83 above the current price. WATT currently public float of 75.75M and currently shorts hold a 5.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WATT was 302.92K shares.

WATT’s Market Performance

WATT stocks went up by 31.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 50.74% and a quarterly performance of 37.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.83% for Energous Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 35.47% for WATT stocks with a simple moving average of 14.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WATT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WATT stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for WATT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WATT in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $6.50 based on the research report published on May 01st of the previous year 2019.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave a rating of “Buy” to WATT, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on January 03rd of the previous year.

WATT Trading at 39.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WATT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.65%, as shares surge +47.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WATT rose by +31.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0710. In addition, Energous Corporation saw 13.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WATT starting from MANNINA WILLIAM T, who sale 14,760 shares at the price of $0.95 back on Jul 05. After this action, MANNINA WILLIAM T now owns 222,017 shares of Energous Corporation, valued at $13,963 using the latest closing price.

MANNINA WILLIAM T, the Acting CFO (Interim) of Energous Corporation, sale 890 shares at $0.89 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that MANNINA WILLIAM T is holding 127,637 shares at $795 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WATT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4943.97 for the present operating margin

-23.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energous Corporation stands at -5474.06. Equity return is now at value -106.90, with -96.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.56.