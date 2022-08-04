Dropbox Inc. (DBX) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) went up by 4.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.00. The company’s stock price has collected 3.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/18/22 that Roku, DraftKings, Cognex, Shake Shack: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ :DBX) Right Now?

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DBX is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Dropbox Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.98, which is $3.68 above the current price. DBX currently public float of 279.18M and currently shorts hold a 5.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DBX was 3.33M shares.

DBX’s Market Performance

DBX stocks went up by 3.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.22% and a quarterly performance of 8.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.05% for Dropbox Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.76% for DBX stocks with a simple moving average of 0.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBX stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for DBX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DBX in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $25 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DBX reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for DBX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 11th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to DBX, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on May 14th of the previous year.

DBX Trading at 8.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares surge +7.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBX rose by +3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.53. In addition, Dropbox Inc. saw -3.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBX starting from Young Timothy H., who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $22.68 back on Jul 25. After this action, Young Timothy H. now owns 1,617,257 shares of Dropbox Inc., valued at $340,138 using the latest closing price.

Regan Timothy, the Chief Financial Officer of Dropbox Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $22.67 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25, which means that Regan Timothy is holding 529,973 shares at $56,672 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.22 for the present operating margin

+79.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dropbox Inc. stands at +15.56. Equity return is now at value -145.00, with 11.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.