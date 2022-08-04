D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) went up by 13.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.09. The company’s stock price has collected 22.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ :HEPS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.13, which is $1.88 above the current price. HEPS currently public float of 112.77M and currently shorts hold a 2.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HEPS was 787.52K shares.

HEPS’s Market Performance

HEPS stocks went up by 22.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 49.97% and a quarterly performance of -36.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.73% for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.50% for HEPS stocks with a simple moving average of -47.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HEPS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HEPS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HEPS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $12 based on the research report published on August 31st of the previous year 2021.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HEPS reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for HEPS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 04th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to HEPS, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

HEPS Trading at 20.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.79%, as shares surge +50.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEPS rose by +22.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8471. In addition, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. saw -42.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.