Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) went down by -3.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.24. The company’s stock price has collected 1.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :CRXT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.63, which is $2.34 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of CRXT was 4.97M shares.

CRXT’s Market Performance

CRXT stocks went up by 1.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.50% and a quarterly performance of -59.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -97.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.77% for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.35% for CRXT stocks with a simple moving average of -84.52% for the last 200 days.

CRXT Trading at -26.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.09%, as shares sank -30.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRXT rose by +1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3409. In addition, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. saw -88.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-284.67 for the present operating margin

+80.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stands at -291.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.