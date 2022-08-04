Buy or Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE:SITE) went down by -3.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $260.00. The company’s stock price has collected 6.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE :SITE) Right Now?

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE:SITE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SITE is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $141.50, which is $5.56 above the current price. SITE currently public float of 44.27M and currently shorts hold a 5.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SITE was 325.74K shares.

SITE’s Market Performance

SITE stocks went up by 6.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.78% and a quarterly performance of -5.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.60% for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.07% for SITE stocks with a simple moving average of -22.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SITE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SITE stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for SITE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SITE in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $129 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SITE reach a price target of $105. The rating they have provided for SITE stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 13th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to SITE, setting the target price at $118 in the report published on June 22nd of the current year.

SITE Trading at 8.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SITE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.40%, as shares surge +11.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SITE rose by +6.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.67. In addition, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. saw -43.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SITE starting from BLACK DOUG, who sale 9,530 shares at the price of $119.13 back on Jul 13. After this action, BLACK DOUG now owns 512,599 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc., valued at $1,135,309 using the latest closing price.

BLACK DOUG, the CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc., sale 9,529 shares at $117.47 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that BLACK DOUG is holding 502,129 shares at $1,119,372 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SITE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.94 for the present operating margin

+32.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. stands at +6.86. Equity return is now at value 25.60, with 12.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.