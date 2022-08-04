Buy or Sell Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) went up by 13.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.50. The company’s stock price has collected 20.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.
Is It Worth Investing in Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ :PEV) Right Now?
Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Phoenix Motor Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
PEV currently public float of 2.10M and currently shorts hold a 0.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PEV was 3.41M shares.
PEV’s Market Performance
The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.84% for Phoenix Motor Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.99% for PEV stocks with a simple moving average of -10.26% for the last 200 days.
PEV Trading at -10.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought PEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.88% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 10.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.54%, as shares sank -12.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days.
During the last 5 trading sessions, PEV rose by +20.00%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.95. In addition, Phoenix Motor Inc. saw -20.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for PEV
Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:
- -480.79 for the present operating margin
- -18.91 for the gross margin
The net margin for Phoenix Motor Inc. stands at -490.90.
The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.