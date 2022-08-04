Buy or Sell PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) went up by 8.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.52. The company’s stock price has collected 5.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE :PFSI) Right Now?

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PFSI is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.13, which is $7.01 above the current price. PFSI currently public float of 32.35M and currently shorts hold a 8.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PFSI was 524.66K shares.

PFSI’s Market Performance

PFSI stocks went up by 5.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.16% and a quarterly performance of 14.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.01% for PennyMac Financial Services Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.46% for PFSI stocks with a simple moving average of 0.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFSI stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for PFSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PFSI in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $60 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PFSI reach a price target of $73, previously predicting the price at $77. The rating they have provided for PFSI stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on April 06th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to PFSI, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on March 19th of the previous year.

PFSI Trading at 19.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares surge +25.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFSI rose by +5.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.91. In addition, PennyMac Financial Services Inc. saw -18.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFSI starting from MAZZELLA JOSEPH F, who sale 6,303 shares at the price of $50.29 back on Jul 20. After this action, MAZZELLA JOSEPH F now owns 106,031 shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc., valued at $316,952 using the latest closing price.

MAZZELLA JOSEPH F, the Director of PennyMac Financial Services Inc., sale 11,705 shares at $50.29 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that MAZZELLA JOSEPH F is holding 325,331 shares at $588,596 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.60 for the present operating margin

+87.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for PennyMac Financial Services Inc. stands at +21.20. Equity return is now at value 23.10, with 4.20 for asset returns.