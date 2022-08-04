Assurant Inc. (AIZ) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) went down by -10.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $194.12. The company’s stock price has collected -10.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Assurant Inc. (NYSE :AIZ) Right Now?

Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AIZ is at 0.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Assurant Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $206.33, which is $52.23 above the current price. AIZ currently public float of 49.96M and currently shorts hold a 1.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIZ was 478.69K shares.

AIZ’s Market Performance

AIZ stocks went down by -10.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.70% and a quarterly performance of -15.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.43% for Assurant Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.25% for AIZ stocks with a simple moving average of -8.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIZ stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AIZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AIZ in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $185 based on the research report published on June 24th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIZ reach a price target of $180, previously predicting the price at $183. The rating they have provided for AIZ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 12th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to AIZ, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

AIZ Trading at -11.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares sank -11.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIZ fell by -10.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $170.67. In addition, Assurant Inc. saw -1.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIZ starting from Luthi Francesca, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $181.81 back on Mar 29. After this action, Luthi Francesca now owns 11,632 shares of Assurant Inc., valued at $727,255 using the latest closing price.

Lonergan Robert, the EVP of Assurant Inc., sale 2,200 shares at $183.19 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that Lonergan Robert is holding 16,451 shares at $403,009 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.99 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Assurant Inc. stands at +6.02. Equity return is now at value 24.50, with 3.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.57.