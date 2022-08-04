A Lesson to Learn: Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO)

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) went up by 12.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.93. The company’s stock price has collected 7.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :VINO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VINO is at 0.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

VINO currently public float of 9.78M and currently shorts hold a 0.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VINO was 572.66K shares.

VINO’s Market Performance

VINO stocks went up by 7.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -42.67% and a quarterly performance of -74.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.38% for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.93% for VINO stocks with a simple moving average of -81.86% for the last 200 days.

VINO Trading at -48.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VINO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.94%, as shares sank -40.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VINO rose by +7.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3909. In addition, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. saw -84.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VINO

Equity return is now at value -25.00, with -16.20 for asset returns.