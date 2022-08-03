Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) went up by 2.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $404.35. The company’s stock price has collected 7.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/26/22 that Exxon Mobil Is Riding High. It Was Valued at Less Than Zoom in 2020.

Is It Worth Investing in Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ :ZM) Right Now?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.25 x from its present earnings ratio.

ZM currently public float of 220.52M and currently shorts hold a 4.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZM was 5.36M shares.

ZM’s Market Performance

ZM stocks went up by 7.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.53% and a quarterly performance of 3.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.70% for Zoom Video Communications Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.81% for ZM stocks with a simple moving average of -27.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZM stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for ZM by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for ZM in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $122 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2022.

Daiwa Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZM reach a price target of $121, previously predicting the price at $107. The rating they have provided for ZM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 31st, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to ZM, setting the target price at $96 in the report published on May 12th of the current year.

ZM Trading at 0.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.84%, as shares sank -10.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZM rose by +7.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.68. In addition, Zoom Video Communications Inc. saw -41.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZM starting from Bawa Aparna, who sale 404 shares at the price of $102.16 back on Jul 27. After this action, Bawa Aparna now owns 75,339 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc., valued at $41,273 using the latest closing price.

Bawa Aparna, the Chief Operating Officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $101.34 during a trade that took place back on Jul 26, which means that Bawa Aparna is holding 75,743 shares at $202,671 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.57 for the present operating margin

+74.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stands at +33.54.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.79.