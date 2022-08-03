Why Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) went up by 1.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.17. The company’s stock price has collected 3.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions.
Is It Worth Investing in Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ :CENN) Right Now?
Plus, the 36-month beta value for CENN is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Cenntro Electric Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now
While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.
Sign up here to get your free report now. .
Sponsored
CENN currently public float of 161.21M and currently shorts hold a 7.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CENN was 4.63M shares.
CENN’s Market Performance
CENN stocks went up by 3.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.58% and a quarterly performance of 2.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.02% for Cenntro Electric Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.24% for CENN stocks with a simple moving average of -60.11% for the last 200 days.
CENN Trading at -12.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought CENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.34% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 6.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares sank -6.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.69% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, CENN rose by +3.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6055. In addition, Cenntro Electric Group Limited saw -71.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for CENN
Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:
- -191.89 for the present operating margin
- +2.73 for the gross margin
The net margin for Cenntro Electric Group Limited stands at -191.47. Equity return is now at value -10.80, with -8.30 for asset returns.
The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.65.