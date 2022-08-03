Why Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (AUS)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (NYSE:AUS) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.16.

Is It Worth Investing in Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (NYSE :AUS) Right Now?

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (NYSE:AUS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.65 x from its present earnings ratio.

AUS currently public float of 68.97M and currently shorts hold a 0.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AUS was 896.33K shares.

AUS’s Market Performance

AUS stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.10% and a quarterly performance of 0.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.27% for Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.15% for AUS stocks with a simple moving average of 0.02% for the last 200 days.

AUS Trading at 0.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.29%, as shares surge +0.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUS remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.79. In addition, Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I saw 0.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AUS

Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 4.90 for asset returns.