We Analyzed the Future Direction of Boqii Holding Limited (BQ), Here is What We Found

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) went up by 58.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.78. The company’s stock price has collected 35.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE :BQ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Boqii Holding Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $119.64, which is $15.31 above the current price. BQ currently public float of 0.23M and currently shorts hold a 34.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BQ was 79.07K shares.

BQ’s Market Performance

BQ stocks went up by 35.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.38% and a quarterly performance of 28.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.09% for Boqii Holding Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 39.74% for BQ stocks with a simple moving average of -42.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BQ

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BQ reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for BQ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 27th, 2020.

BQ Trading at 44.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.90%, as shares surge +43.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BQ rose by +35.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9700. In addition, Boqii Holding Limited saw -49.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.68 for the present operating margin

+20.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boqii Holding Limited stands at -10.82. Equity return is now at value -5.60, with -0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.