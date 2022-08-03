Wall Street Pummels Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) After Recent Earnings Report

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) went down by -1.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.17. The company’s stock price has collected 3.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE :ORC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ORC is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Orchid Island Capital Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.50, which is $0.67 above the current price. ORC currently public float of 176.67M and currently shorts hold a 7.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ORC was 2.79M shares.

ORC’s Market Performance

ORC stocks went up by 3.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.56% and a quarterly performance of 9.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.38% for Orchid Island Capital Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.77% for ORC stocks with a simple moving average of -13.56% for the last 200 days.

ORC Trading at 7.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares surge +9.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORC rose by +3.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.02. In addition, Orchid Island Capital Inc. saw -28.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ORC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.65 for the present operating margin

+92.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orchid Island Capital Inc. stands at -50.14. Equity return is now at value -27.80, with -3.10 for asset returns.