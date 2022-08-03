Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (UTME)

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) went up by 24.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.30. The company’s stock price has collected 20.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :UTME) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for United Time Technology Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

UTME currently public float of 3.75M and currently shorts hold a 2.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UTME was 19.70K shares.

UTME’s Market Performance

UTME stocks went up by 20.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.48% and a quarterly performance of 8.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.01% for United Time Technology Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.61% for UTME stocks with a simple moving average of -31.11% for the last 200 days.

UTME Trading at 20.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.99%, as shares surge +12.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTME rose by +20.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4622. In addition, United Time Technology Co. Ltd. saw -37.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UTME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.38 for the present operating margin

+7.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Time Technology Co. Ltd. stands at -6.73. The total capital return value is set at -17.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.74.

Based on United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (UTME), the company’s capital structure generated 150.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.03. Total debt to assets is 21.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.45.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.