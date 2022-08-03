Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) went up by 9.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $580.00. The company’s stock price has collected 19.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :MPWR) Right Now?

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 87.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MPWR is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

MPWR currently public float of 45.30M and currently shorts hold a 1.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MPWR was 486.66K shares.

MPWR’s Market Performance

MPWR stocks went up by 19.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.57% and a quarterly performance of 23.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.24% for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.14% for MPWR stocks with a simple moving average of 11.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPWR stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for MPWR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MPWR in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $530 based on the research report published on February 11th of the current year 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MPWR reach a price target of $520. The rating they have provided for MPWR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 11th, 2022.

MPWR Trading at 20.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares surge +37.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPWR rose by +19.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $424.30. In addition, Monolithic Power Systems Inc. saw 2.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPWR starting from Tseng Saria, who sale 4,515 shares at the price of $361.58 back on Jul 01. After this action, Tseng Saria now owns 263,984 shares of Monolithic Power Systems Inc., valued at $1,632,534 using the latest closing price.

Xiao Deming, the Pres. of MPS Asia Operations of Monolithic Power Systems Inc., sale 4,515 shares at $361.58 during a trade that took place back on Jul 01, which means that Xiao Deming is holding 282,074 shares at $1,632,534 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPWR

Equity return is now at value 22.90, with 17.90 for asset returns.