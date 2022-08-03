Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC)

Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) went down by -3.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.68. The company’s stock price has collected -2.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ :HSIC) Right Now?

Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HSIC is at 0.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Henry Schein Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $87.17, which is $11.76 above the current price. HSIC currently public float of 136.66M and currently shorts hold a 2.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HSIC was 837.00K shares.

HSIC’s Market Performance

HSIC stocks went down by -2.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.07% and a quarterly performance of -6.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.91% for Henry Schein Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.10% for HSIC stocks with a simple moving average of -5.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HSIC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HSIC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HSIC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $85 based on the research report published on July 21st of the current year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HSIC reach a price target of $88, previously predicting the price at $103. The rating they have provided for HSIC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 14th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to HSIC, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on May 13th of the current year.

HSIC Trading at -4.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares sank -0.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSIC fell by -2.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.10. In addition, Henry Schein Inc. saw -2.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HSIC starting from BENJAMIN GERALD A, who sale 11,489 shares at the price of $85.47 back on May 26. After this action, BENJAMIN GERALD A now owns 95,616 shares of Henry Schein Inc., valued at $981,965 using the latest closing price.

Siegel Walter, the Sr. VP & Chief Legal Officer of Henry Schein Inc., sale 15,070 shares at $82.97 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that Siegel Walter is holding 40,122 shares at $1,250,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HSIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.89 for the present operating margin

+29.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Henry Schein Inc. stands at +5.03. Equity return is now at value 18.70, with 7.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.