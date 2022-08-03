Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAI) went down by -21.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.18. The company’s stock price has collected -15.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/17/21 that How This Overlooked Aviation Firm’s Stock Could Soar

Is It Worth Investing in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ :FTAI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FTAI is at 1.87.

FTAI currently public float of 98.47M and currently shorts hold a 7.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FTAI was 537.75K shares.

FTAI’s Market Performance

FTAI stocks went down by -15.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.44% and a quarterly performance of -15.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.55% for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.56% for FTAI stocks with a simple moving average of -25.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTAI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for FTAI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FTAI in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $31 based on the research report published on September 20th of the previous year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTAI reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for FTAI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 16th, 2021.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to FTAI, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on December 01st of the previous year.

FTAI Trading at -10.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.70%, as shares sank -9.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTAI fell by -15.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.38. In addition, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC saw -38.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTAI starting from TUCHMAN MARTIN, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $25.50 back on Sep 14. After this action, TUCHMAN MARTIN now owns 177,500 shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC, valued at $2,550,000 using the latest closing price.

GOODWIN PAUL R, the Director of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC, purchase 2,000 shares at $25.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that GOODWIN PAUL R is holding 101,405 shares at $51,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTAI

Equity return is now at value -12.50, with -2.90 for asset returns.