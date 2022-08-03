MFA Financial Inc. (MFA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) went down by -3.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.40. The company’s stock price has collected 9.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE :MFA) Right Now?

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MFA is at 1.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for MFA Financial Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.95, which is $2.29 above the current price. MFA currently public float of 101.83M and currently shorts hold a 3.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MFA was 1.72M shares.

MFA’s Market Performance

MFA stocks went up by 9.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.54% and a quarterly performance of -12.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.64% for MFA Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.41% for MFA stocks with a simple moving average of -19.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MFA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MFA stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for MFA by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for MFA in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $12.75 based on the research report published on July 18th of the current year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MFA reach a price target of $5.25. The rating they have provided for MFA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 08th, 2021.

MFA Trading at 5.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares surge +10.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFA rose by +9.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.63. In addition, MFA Financial Inc. saw -30.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MFA starting from Lin Mei, who sale 4,057 shares at the price of $13.48 back on May 27. After this action, Lin Mei now owns 2,775 shares of MFA Financial Inc., valued at $54,673 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MFA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+87.32 for the present operating margin

+92.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for MFA Financial Inc. stands at +67.13.