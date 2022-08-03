MDJM Ltd (MDJH) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) went up by 90.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.58. The company’s stock price has collected 88.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ :MDJH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MDJH is at -0.41.

MDJH currently public float of 1.46M and currently shorts hold a 2.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDJH was 84.10K shares.

MDJH’s Market Performance

MDJH stocks went up by 88.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 49.48% and a quarterly performance of 63.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 25.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.15% for MDJM Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 68.64% for MDJH stocks with a simple moving average of 44.71% for the last 200 days.

MDJH Trading at 85.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDJH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.30%, as shares surge +52.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +140.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDJH rose by +88.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0900. In addition, MDJM Ltd saw 92.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MDJH

Equity return is now at value -26.30, with -23.10 for asset returns.