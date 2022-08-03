Matson Inc. (MATX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX) went down by -8.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $125.34. The company’s stock price has collected -1.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/18/22 that The Market’s Panic Attack Is Over. What to Buy Now.

Is It Worth Investing in Matson Inc. (NYSE :MATX) Right Now?

Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MATX is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Matson Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $99.00, which is $34.67 above the current price. MATX currently public float of 39.83M and currently shorts hold a 3.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MATX was 404.98K shares.

MATX’s Market Performance

MATX stocks went down by -1.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.31% and a quarterly performance of -5.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.69% for Matson Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.87% for MATX stocks with a simple moving average of -7.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MATX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MATX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for MATX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MATX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $93 based on the research report published on August 02nd of the current year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MATX reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for MATX stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on April 29th, 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to MATX, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on April 29th of the previous year.

MATX Trading at 2.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MATX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares surge +15.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MATX fell by -1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.79. In addition, Matson Inc. saw -7.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MATX starting from COX MATTHEW J, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $76.82 back on Jul 18. After this action, COX MATTHEW J now owns 257,802 shares of Matson Inc., valued at $384,099 using the latest closing price.

Kinney Richard S, the Senior Vice President of Matson Inc., sale 470 shares at $72.51 during a trade that took place back on Jun 24, which means that Kinney Richard S is holding 8,975 shares at $34,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MATX

Equity return is now at value 77.40, with 33.90 for asset returns.