Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Qudian Inc. (QD)

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) went down by -3.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.18. The company’s stock price has collected -8.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Qudian Inc. (NYSE :QD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QD is at 0.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Qudian Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.21, which is $0.2 above the current price. QD currently public float of 176.24M and currently shorts hold a 2.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QD was 3.94M shares.

QD’s Market Performance

QD stocks went down by -8.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.00% and a quarterly performance of -2.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.84% for Qudian Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.25% for QD stocks with a simple moving average of -6.64% for the last 200 days.

QD Trading at 0.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.57%, as shares sank -15.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QD fell by -8.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2295. In addition, Qudian Inc. saw 8.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+63.15 for the present operating margin

+77.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qudian Inc. stands at +33.93. Equity return is now at value -0.30, with -0.20 for asset returns.