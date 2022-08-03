Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Qudian Inc. (QD)

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) went down by -3.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.18. The company’s stock price has collected -8.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions.
Is It Worth Investing in Qudian Inc. (NYSE :QD) Right Now?
Plus, the 36-month beta value for QD is at 0.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Qudian Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now
While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.
Sign up here to get your free report now. .
Sponsored
The average price from analysts is $7.21, which is $0.2 above the current price. QD currently public float of 176.24M and currently shorts hold a 2.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QD was 3.94M shares.
QD’s Market Performance
QD stocks went down by -8.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.00% and a quarterly performance of -2.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.84% for Qudian Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.25% for QD stocks with a simple moving average of -6.64% for the last 200 days.
QD Trading at 0.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought QD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.83% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 10.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.57%, as shares sank -15.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.47% upper at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, QD fell by -8.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2295. In addition, Qudian Inc. saw 8.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.
Stock Fundamentals for QD
Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:
- +63.15 for the present operating margin
- +77.07 for the gross margin
The net margin for Qudian Inc. stands at +33.93. Equity return is now at value -0.30, with -0.20 for asset returns.