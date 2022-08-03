Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) went down by -23.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.27. The company’s stock price has collected -19.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ :GLDD) Right Now?

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GLDD is at 0.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.35, which is $8.36 above the current price. GLDD currently public float of 64.49M and currently shorts hold a 2.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GLDD was 225.99K shares.

GLDD’s Market Performance

GLDD stocks went down by -19.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.80% and a quarterly performance of -27.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.77% for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.42% for GLDD stocks with a simple moving average of -30.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLDD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLDD stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for GLDD by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for GLDD in the upcoming period, according to Imperial Capital is $4 based on the research report published on August 08th of the previous year 2016.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GLDD reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for GLDD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 05th, 2016.

Imperial Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to GLDD, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on February 24th of the previous year.

GLDD Trading at -25.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLDD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.34%, as shares sank -19.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLDD fell by -19.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.12. In addition, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation saw -36.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLDD starting from Simonelli David E, who sale 17,700 shares at the price of $14.12 back on May 09. After this action, Simonelli David E now owns 245,866 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation, valued at $249,938 using the latest closing price.

HANSON WILLIAM H, the SVP, Gov’t Relations & Bus Dev of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation, sale 1,119 shares at $14.06 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that HANSON WILLIAM H is holding 28,685 shares at $15,734 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLDD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.64 for the present operating margin

+21.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation stands at +6.81. Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 5.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.