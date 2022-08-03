Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) went down by -4.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $111.12. The company’s stock price has collected -2.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE :LDOS) Right Now?

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LDOS is at 0.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Leidos Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $118.25, which is $17.42 above the current price. LDOS currently public float of 135.41M and currently shorts hold a 0.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LDOS was 749.46K shares.

LDOS’s Market Performance

LDOS stocks went down by -2.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.92% and a quarterly performance of -2.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.00% for Leidos Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.96% for LDOS stocks with a simple moving average of 2.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LDOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LDOS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for LDOS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for LDOS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $105 based on the research report published on June 07th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LDOS reach a price target of $113, previously predicting the price at $97. The rating they have provided for LDOS stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 24th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to LDOS, setting the target price at $126 in the report published on March 18th of the current year.

LDOS Trading at -0.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LDOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares surge +0.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LDOS fell by -2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.50. In addition, Leidos Holdings Inc. saw 13.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LDOS starting from Moos James Robert, who sale 516 shares at the price of $98.56 back on Jun 15. After this action, Moos James Robert now owns 21,391 shares of Leidos Holdings Inc., valued at $50,857 using the latest closing price.

KRAEMER HARRY M JANSEN JR, the Director of Leidos Holdings Inc., sale 7,274 shares at $103.18 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that KRAEMER HARRY M JANSEN JR is holding 84,277 shares at $750,531 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LDOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.47 for the present operating margin

+14.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leidos Holdings Inc. stands at +5.48. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 5.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.