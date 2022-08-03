Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) went up by 6.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.80. The company’s stock price has collected 0.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :KPRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KPRX is at 0.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.75, which is $6.84 above the current price. KPRX currently public float of 12.81M and currently shorts hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KPRX was 632.73K shares.

KPRX’s Market Performance

KPRX stocks went up by 0.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -66.69% and a quarterly performance of -69.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.76% for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -40.50% for KPRX stocks with a simple moving average of -80.22% for the last 200 days.

KPRX Trading at -54.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.16%, as shares sank -66.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KPRX rose by +5.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2526. In addition, Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -90.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KPRX

Equity return is now at value -110.00, with -72.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.59.