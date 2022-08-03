Is Meta Data Limited (AIU) a Keeper?

Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU) went up by 25.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.25. The company’s stock price has collected 24.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/03/22 that AIG Boosts Profit as Catastrophe Losses Narrow

Is It Worth Investing in Meta Data Limited (NYSE :AIU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AIU is at 0.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Meta Data Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $301.85. AIU currently public float of 8.63M and currently shorts hold a 0.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIU was 37.47K shares.

AIU’s Market Performance

AIU stocks went up by 24.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.61% and a quarterly performance of -7.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -97.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 24.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.67% for Meta Data Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.75% for AIU stocks with a simple moving average of -74.59% for the last 200 days.

AIU Trading at -6.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.57%, as shares surge +5.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIU rose by +24.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2518. In addition, Meta Data Limited saw -86.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AIU

Equity return is now at value 519.40, with -86.50 for asset returns.