Is FAST Acquisition Corp. (FST) a Keeper?

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) went down by -2.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.17. The company’s stock price has collected 0.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :FST) Right Now?

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for FAST Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

FST currently public float of 16.68M and currently shorts hold a 0.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FST was 92.14K shares.

FST’s Market Performance

FST stocks went up by 0.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.48% and a quarterly performance of 1.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.38% for FAST Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.64% for FST stocks with a simple moving average of -4.26% for the last 200 days.

FST Trading at -1.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.38%, as shares sank -1.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FST fell by -2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.20. In addition, FAST Acquisition Corp. saw 1.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FST starting from Chatham Asset Management, LLC, who sale 2,000,000 shares at the price of $10.02 back on Feb 07. After this action, Chatham Asset Management, LLC now owns 1,997,954 shares of FAST Acquisition Corp., valued at $20,042,000 using the latest closing price.

Chatham Asset Management, LLC, the 10% Owner of FAST Acquisition Corp., purchase 1,300 shares at $12.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that Chatham Asset Management, LLC is holding 3,997,954 shares at $15,634 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FST

Equity return is now at value 17.90, with 11.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.11.