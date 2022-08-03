Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) went up by 12.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.40. The company’s stock price has collected 7.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :BRQS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRQS is at 1.22.

The average price from analysts is $192.00. BRQS currently public float of 53.44M and currently shorts hold a 1.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRQS was 2.77M shares.

BRQS’s Market Performance

BRQS stocks went up by 7.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.86% and a quarterly performance of -69.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -89.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.57% for Borqs Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.54% for BRQS stocks with a simple moving average of -74.28% for the last 200 days.

BRQS Trading at -42.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRQS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.25%, as shares sank -23.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRQS rose by +7.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4900. In addition, Borqs Technologies Inc. saw -78.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRQS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-93.08 for the present operating margin

+8.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Borqs Technologies Inc. stands at -188.98. Equity return is now at value 191.50, with -123.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.