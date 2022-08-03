Here’s Our Rant About Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON)

Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) went up by 10.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.01. The company’s stock price has collected -5.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ :KRON) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Kronos Bio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.25, which is $17.67 above the current price. KRON currently public float of 47.91M and currently shorts hold a 8.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KRON was 510.43K shares.

KRON’s Market Performance

KRON stocks went down by -5.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.65% and a quarterly performance of -8.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.87% for Kronos Bio Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.82% for KRON stocks with a simple moving average of -47.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRON

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRON reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for KRON stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 24th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to KRON, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

KRON Trading at 13.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.30%, as shares surge +14.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRON fell by -5.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.74. In addition, Kronos Bio Inc. saw -66.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRON starting from BISCHOFBERGER NORBERT W, who purchase 300,000 shares at the price of $3.78 back on May 19. After this action, BISCHOFBERGER NORBERT W now owns 809,609 shares of Kronos Bio Inc., valued at $1,134,510 using the latest closing price.

BISCHOFBERGER NORBERT W, the President & CEO of Kronos Bio Inc., purchase 206,198 shares at $3.72 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that BISCHOFBERGER NORBERT W is holding 509,609 shares at $768,046 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRON

Equity return is now at value -43.40, with -38.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 25.51.