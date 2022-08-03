Here’s Our Rant About Knowles Corporation (KN)

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) went down by -18.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.81. The company’s stock price has collected 0.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Knowles Corporation (NYSE :KN) Right Now?

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KN is at 1.37.

KN currently public float of 90.35M and currently shorts hold a 3.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KN was 648.37K shares.

KN’s Market Performance

KN stocks went up by 0.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.52% and a quarterly performance of 1.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.23% for Knowles Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.36% for KN stocks with a simple moving average of -23.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for KN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $17 based on the research report published on August 03rd of the current year 2022.

Colliers Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KN reach a price target of $25.50. The rating they have provided for KN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 10th, 2022.

KN Trading at -14.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares sank -8.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KN fell by -19.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.39. In addition, Knowles Corporation saw -18.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KN starting from Niew Jeffrey, who sale 77,537 shares at the price of $18.91 back on May 26. After this action, Niew Jeffrey now owns 528,590 shares of Knowles Corporation, valued at $1,466,070 using the latest closing price.

SHAVERS CHERYL L, the Director of Knowles Corporation, sale 3,100 shares at $18.85 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that SHAVERS CHERYL L is holding 52,604 shares at $58,435 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KN

Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 9.10 for asset returns.