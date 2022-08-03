GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) went up by 13.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.00. The company’s stock price has collected 19.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/13/22 that GrowGeneration Stock Tumbles. The Hydroponics Market Is Slowing.

Is It Worth Investing in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ :GRWG) Right Now?

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 214.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GRWG is at 3.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for GrowGeneration Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.56, which is $3.02 above the current price. GRWG currently public float of 55.61M and currently shorts hold a 10.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRWG was 1.65M shares.

GRWG’s Market Performance

GRWG stocks went up by 19.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.69% and a quarterly performance of -16.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.33% for GrowGeneration Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.36% for GRWG stocks with a simple moving average of -46.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRWG

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRWG reach a price target of $12.50, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for GRWG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 14th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to GRWG, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

GRWG Trading at 19.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.40%, as shares surge +25.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRWG rose by +19.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.59. In addition, GrowGeneration Corp. saw -58.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GRWG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.55 for the present operating margin

+25.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for GrowGeneration Corp. stands at +3.03. Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.61.