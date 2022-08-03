Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) went up by 61.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.80. The company’s stock price has collected 62.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ :DUO) Right Now?

DUO currently public float of 43.96M and currently shorts hold a 0.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DUO was 81.44K shares.

DUO’s Market Performance

DUO stocks went up by 62.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 73.47% and a quarterly performance of -19.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 29.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.13% for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 66.86% for DUO stocks with a simple moving average of -46.91% for the last 200 days.

DUO Trading at 42.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.90%, as shares surge +65.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUO rose by +62.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.11. In addition, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. saw -51.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DUO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-101.58 for the present operating margin

+11.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. stands at -124.28. Equity return is now at value -123.10, with -39.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.