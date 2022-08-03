Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)?

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) went down by -2.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.80. The company’s stock price has collected -1.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ :LKCO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LKCO is at 0.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Luokung Technology Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.80. LKCO currently public float of 333.52M and currently shorts hold a 2.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LKCO was 1.99M shares.

LKCO’s Market Performance

LKCO stocks went down by -1.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -42.86% and a quarterly performance of -59.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -84.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.94% for Luokung Technology Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -36.94% for LKCO stocks with a simple moving average of -62.33% for the last 200 days.

LKCO Trading at -41.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LKCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.80%, as shares sank -45.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LKCO fell by -1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3589. In addition, Luokung Technology Corp. saw -61.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LKCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.86 for the present operating margin

+5.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Luokung Technology Corp. stands at -47.43. Equity return is now at value -70.90, with -36.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.