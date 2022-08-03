Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY)?

Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE:BERY) went down by -4.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.73. The company’s stock price has collected -2.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/29/21 that Activist Has Three Options for Plastics Maker Berry Global. The Goal Is to Get to $100.

Is It Worth Investing in Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE :BERY) Right Now?

Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE:BERY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BERY is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Berry Global Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $71.35, which is $16.53 above the current price. BERY currently public float of 130.12M and currently shorts hold a 2.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BERY was 1.04M shares.

BERY’s Market Performance

BERY stocks went down by -2.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.10% and a quarterly performance of -3.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.55% for Berry Global Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.33% for BERY stocks with a simple moving average of -11.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BERY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BERY stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for BERY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BERY in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $78 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2022.

BERY Trading at -1.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BERY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares surge +0.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BERY fell by -2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.02. In addition, Berry Global Group Inc. saw -25.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BERY starting from Begle Curt, who sale 14,000 shares at the price of $73.99 back on Dec 29. After this action, Begle Curt now owns 28,500 shares of Berry Global Group Inc., valued at $1,035,860 using the latest closing price.

Begle Curt, the President of Berry Global Group Inc., sale 14,000 shares at $71.99 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Begle Curt is holding 28,500 shares at $1,007,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BERY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.70 for the present operating margin

+15.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Berry Global Group Inc. stands at +5.29. The total capital return value is set at 10.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.78. Equity return is now at value 23.50, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY), the company’s capital structure generated 297.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.84. Total debt to assets is 54.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 297.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.