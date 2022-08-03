Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) went up by 19.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.90. The company’s stock price has collected 22.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :CNXA) Right Now?

CNXA currently public float of 7.62M and currently shorts hold a 0.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNXA was 66.23K shares.

CNXA’s Market Performance

CNXA stocks went up by 22.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.90% and a quarterly performance of -92.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -96.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.40% for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.40% for CNXA stocks with a simple moving average of -92.61% for the last 200 days.

CNXA Trading at -73.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNXA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.73%, as shares sank -24.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNXA rose by +22.73%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9434. In addition, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. saw -93.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNXA starting from BitNile Holdings, Inc., who purchase 23,200 shares at the price of $0.92 back on Jul 29. After this action, BitNile Holdings, Inc. now owns 1,352,000 shares of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc., valued at $21,434 using the latest closing price.

BitNile Holdings, Inc., the 10% Owner of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc., purchase 57,500 shares at $0.94 during a trade that took place back on Jul 15, which means that BitNile Holdings, Inc. is holding 1,316,000 shares at $53,912 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNXA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.49 for the present operating margin

+28.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. stands at -172.11. Equity return is now at value 481.10, with -441.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.34 and the total asset turnover is 3.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.